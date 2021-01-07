Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.27

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 112045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRQ shares. Raymond James set a C$0.05 price target on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

