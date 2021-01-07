Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $402.79

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.79 and traded as high as $446.20. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) shares last traded at $433.20, with a volume of 1,211,524 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PETS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 402.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 337.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total value of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

