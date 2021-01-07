Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,230.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $667,106.78 and approximately $3,230.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00113875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.32 or 0.00471857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00232215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,106,746 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.