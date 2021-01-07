Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0117 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $574,870.24 and $2,648.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 49,132,004 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

