Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $138,456.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $138,456.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,275.67 or 0.99933770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060964 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

