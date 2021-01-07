Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 76,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

