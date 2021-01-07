PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares rose 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 336,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 399,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

The stock has a market cap of $118.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

