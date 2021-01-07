Phoenix Global (PHB) Market Cap Hits $10.74 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $461,608.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00110914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00462565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.