Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $430,022.01 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $430,022.01 and $71.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.58 or 0.99483806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00250669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00417253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00147020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037689 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

