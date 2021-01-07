Phoneum (PHT) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $90,789.88 and $1,437.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

