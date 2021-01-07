Photon Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Photon has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $60,376.06 and $7.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.60 or 0.03012444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.00413883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.01096899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00372933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00165408 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009714 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 37,652,976,772 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

