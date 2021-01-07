Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith Sells 6,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 6,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $315,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
