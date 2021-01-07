PIBBLE (PIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.00 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $122,258.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

