PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Tops $1.01

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $16,241.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00024891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00110080 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00448542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055713 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,758,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,761,096 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.