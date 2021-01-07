Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

