Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $441,267.89 and approximately $24,470.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,931,109,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.