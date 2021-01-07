Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.65 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $17,474.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.