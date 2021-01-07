PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.80 and last traded at $97.83. Approximately 111,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 133,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $310,000.

