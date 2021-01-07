PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $51.47. Approximately 54,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 44,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 66.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 182.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.