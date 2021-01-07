Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Shares Gap Up to $1.52

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.75. Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,201 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

