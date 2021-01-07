Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.25

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as high as $12.54. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 62,242 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

