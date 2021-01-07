Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $132.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 95,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

