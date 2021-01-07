Pirate Chain Trading Up 15.2% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $34.65 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00445570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00239075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.