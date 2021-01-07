Pirl Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 75.3% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $395,842.98 and approximately $22,787.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

