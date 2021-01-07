PIVX Hits Market Capitalization of $23.22 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PIVX has a total market cap of $23.22 million and approximately $551,414.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011486 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001365 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023741 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,102,244 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.