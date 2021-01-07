Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.18

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.25. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 64,843 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.75.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.98%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

