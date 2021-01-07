PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of PJT Partners worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,159,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $76.23 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. BidaskClub lowered PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

