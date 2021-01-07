Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.25. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 26,135 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $765.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

