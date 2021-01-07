PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0269

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $13.45 million and $1.65 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

