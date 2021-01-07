PlayGame Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $44,980.99 and approximately $201.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, PlayGame has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00111507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00448679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054706 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

