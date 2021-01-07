Playtika Holding Corp. Plans $1.6 Billion IPO for January 15th (PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) plans to raise $1.6 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 69,500,000 shares at $22.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Playtika Holding Corp. generated $2.3 billion in revenue and $46.1 million in net income. Playtika Holding Corp. has a market-cap of $9.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, UBS Investment Bank and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Cowen, Stifel and Wedbush Securities were co-managers.

Playtika Holding Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to entertain the world through infinite ways to play. We are one of the world’s leading developers of mobile games creating fun, innovative experiences that entertain and engage our users. We have built best-in-class live game operations services and a proprietary technology platform to support our portfolio of games which enable us to drive strong user engagement and monetization. Our games (casino games, poker and solitaire) are free-to-play, and we are experts in providing novel, curated in-game content and offers to our users, at optimal points in their game journeys. Our expertise in live operations services and our ability to cross-pollinate learnings throughout our portfolio have produced nine games ranking in the top 100 highest grossing mobile games in the United States, based on total in-app purchases on iOS App Store and Google Play Store for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, according to App Annie. “.

Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and has employees. The company is located at c/o Playtika Ltd. HaChoshlim St 8 Herzliya Pituarch, Israel and can be reached via phone at 972-73-316-3251.

