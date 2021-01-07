Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.63

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.63 and traded as high as $85.29. Plexus shares last traded at $84.40, with a volume of 204,860 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.
In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,627 shares of company stock worth $4,881,675 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
