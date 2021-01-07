Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.63

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.63 and traded as high as $85.29. Plexus shares last traded at $84.40, with a volume of 204,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,627 shares of company stock worth $4,881,675 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

