Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 2,108,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,271,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $1,326,613.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,258,863 shares of company stock worth $75,337,094. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.