Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.67

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.67 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 859103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,258,863 shares of company stock worth $75,337,094 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

