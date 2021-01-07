pNetwork (PNT) Price Tops $0.42

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,242,504 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.