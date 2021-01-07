Po.et Price Up 60.1% Over Last Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Po.et has a market cap of $677,647.24 and approximately $3,313.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

