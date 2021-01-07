POA Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $680,941.00 (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and Ethfinex. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

