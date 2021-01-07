POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0246

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. POA has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $569,654.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,277,511 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

