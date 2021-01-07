Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Up 3.2%

Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. 5,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

