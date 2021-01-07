Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) (LON:PCGH) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) (LON:PCGH) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 248.89 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20). 254,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 179,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.18).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

