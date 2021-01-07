Polis Price Reaches $1.17 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Polis has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $70,768.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010338 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

