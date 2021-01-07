Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of PBL opened at C$36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$944.43 million and a PE ratio of 36.84. Pollard Banknote Limited has a one year low of C$12.06 and a one year high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,229.12. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,450. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816 over the last three months.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.