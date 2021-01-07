Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $399.78

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $399.78 and last traded at $385.80, with a volume of 17146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $370.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,428,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

