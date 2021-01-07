Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $399.78

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $399.78 and last traded at $385.80, with a volume of 17146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $370.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.
The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,428,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
