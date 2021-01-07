PopularCoin (POP) Price Hits $0.0000

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 60.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 67.5% lower against the US dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $145,283.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.12 or 0.00414822 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,500.89 or 0.99746574 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

