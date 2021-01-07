PopularCoin (POP) Price Reaches $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 78.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $251,155.35 and $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 65% lower against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00442655 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.68 or 0.99673863 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

