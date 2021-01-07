Populous (PPT) Trading Up 109.3% Over Last 7 Days

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Populous has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $3.07 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 109.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

