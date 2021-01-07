Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.68. Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$157.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp Class NC (TSE:PNC.B)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp., through its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc, publishes daily and non-daily newspapers in Canada. The company is involved in news and information gathering and dissemination operations through various platforms, such as print, Web, tablet, and smartphone. It also operates digital media and online assets, including the canada.com and canoe.com Websites; and each newspaper's online Website.

