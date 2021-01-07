PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,210.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and $12,210.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,298.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.00 or 0.03188109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00442655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.01183909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00390780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00188076 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 121% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011183 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,422,826 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

