PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.69

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 5884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

