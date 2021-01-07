PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00006409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00111507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00448679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054706 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

